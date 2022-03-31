WhatsApp releases update with extensive list of new features and leaves app ‘new face’ – Metro World News Brasil

With voice messages, it was easy and fast to have more expressive conversations in the WhatsApp application. Showing emotion or animation by voice is more natural than by text, and in many situations, voice messages are the preferred form of communication in the app.

And as detailed by the platform’s blog, every day, users send an average of 7 billion voice messages, secured with end-to-end encryption to keep them private and secure at all times.

WhatsApp releases update with extensive list of new features and gives the app a new look

With that in mind, new features have been announced that will make the experience of sending and receiving voice messages on WhatsApp even better. Check out:

Playback outside the conversation : Listen to a voice message without having to keep the conversation open, while doing other things or reading and replying to other messages.

: Listen to a voice message without having to keep the conversation open, while doing other things or reading and replying to other messages. Pause/resume recording : Now, when recording a message, you can pause the recording in case there is an interruption or you need to think about what to say, and resume it when you are ready.

: Now, when recording a message, you can pause the recording in case there is an interruption or you need to think about what to say, and resume it when you are ready. waveform view : Shows a visual representation of the sound in the voice message to help accompany the recording.

: Shows a visual representation of the sound in the voice message to help accompany the recording. recording preview : Listen to your voice messages before sending them.

: Listen to your voice messages before sending them. resume playback : When listening to a voice message and want to pause it, you can pick up where you left off by returning to the conversation.

: When listening to a voice message and want to pause it, you can pick up where you left off by returning to the conversation. Accelerated playback of forwarded messages: Listen to voice messages faster at 1.5x or 2x speeds, both regular and forwarded messages.

“We are excited for users to test out these new features as they gradually roll out over the coming weeks.”

Credit WhatsApp App (Reproduction)

With information from the app’s blog