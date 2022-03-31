WhatsApp will change very soon; check out the new ‘face’ of the messaging app – Metro World News Brasil

After testing the new voice notes player in a beta version of the app, WhatsApp has started rolling out the new feature to more beta testers in a recent update to the Android system.

As detailed by the specialist website Wabetainfo, the new feature that allows users to have more control over voice notes.

With the novelty, the app will have the ability to play voice notes when switching to a different conversation, in an easy way.

The new voice note player is now available to more beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android! After the first test, WhatsApp is now ready to release the new voice note player when switching to a different conversation to more beta users!https://t.co/kRPWLVCAnJ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 28, 2022

After the first test, WhatsApp started rolling out the voice memo player to more Android beta testers who are using the latest beta versions available on the Play Store.

The best way to check if the feature is already available for your WhatsApp account is to play a voice note and switch to a different conversation.

With that, if the user finds a voice memo player bar at the top of the screen, the feature is available.

Note that the feature was already rolled out to WhatsApp for Apple’s iOS operating system in a previous update.

Also according to the information, the big news will be released soon to all users. Check out how the new feature will work: