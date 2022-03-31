who is the model killed after ‘erotic game’ in Italy?

Carol Maltesi, better known as Charlotte Angie, the name chosen when starring in porn films, was 26 years old and was killed in January of this year in a shocking case of femicide in Italy, after an alleged “erotic game”. However, her body was found only about two weeks ago by Italian police and was cut into several pieces.

According to the English newspaper The Daily Star, the young porn star of OnlyFans was only recognized thanks to her tattoos. “Carol was a determined woman who struggled to move on,” said one of the acquaintances in condolences on social media, while another recalls that she already had a child.

The mother of a six-year-old boy, she worked as a saleswoman at a clothing and accessories store to support the little one after graduating in fashion design, according to Italian website Affar Italiani. She left her last job at a perfumery when, during the pandemic, she started her career on adult content platforms, as reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Also according to the newspaper, on Instagram she introduced herself as “mother and traveler”. On her personal Twitter profile, which has not been updated since 2015, she wrote in her bio that “we can’t choose where we came from, but we can choose where we go and go from there”.

And indeed, the young woman seemed passionate about travel, having photos published on her Facebook profile in the United States, Mexico and also on Easter Island (Chile), where she met the giant Moais statues, in 2019.

Carol Maltesi on Easter Island (Chile) in 2019 Image: Reproduction/ Facebook/ Carol Angie Deborah Maltesi

Born in Sesto Calende, in the commune of Varese, Italy, the young woman who was also half-Dutch moved to Rescaldina, where she stayed until January, when she was last seen.

Davide Fontana, an alleged murderer who confessed to the crime at the police station, said he had impersonated her over the phone, and that no one suspected her of disappearance until the young woman failed to attend an appointment in Milan on March 11 at the Luxy Erotic Festival.

He even paid rent for her while he kept her body frozen. Anything to not arouse suspicion.

According to Fontana’s account, Carol was murdered with a hammer during an alleged “erotic game” held in her own apartment in Rescaldina. “Afterwards, I didn’t understand anything else,” the Italian said in a more than three-hour deposition to police, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

On Facebook, the young mother shared many travel photos Image: Reproduction/ Facebook/ Carol Angie Deborah Maltesi

Publication about violence

In an Instagram account, she introduced herself as an artist and “model and, in 2020, published a video on the occasion of the World Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women asking for sisterhood.

“To combat certain prejudices, we women need to be the first to support each other. I’m not good at talking about myself, but it’s a topic that is very dear to me, and not just because I’ve experienced it in my personal life. physical violence against women, but it is also important to talk about the psychological one”, he said.

“What comes to my mind is that, first of all, there is a lack of respect among women. And this is also a form of psychological violence,” he added.

Colleagues of Maltesi claimed that she maintained a trusting relationship with Fontana, who even had the keys to her apartment. “They had a good relationship, he even accompanied her on some filming,” said an acquaintance of the victim in the world of adult entertainment.

Fontana, on the other hand, has a gastronomy blog and a photography profile on Instagram, where she posted images of women in sensual poses. On March 13, he even published a photo of Maltesi herself, who had been dead for two months.

According to Carol Maltesi’s brief biography on the IMDb website, she would have turned 27 on December 23rd.