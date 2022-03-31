Why YouTube Vanced is being considered harmful by Google

Known for being a modified version of YouTube that adds features and blocks ads, YouTube Vanced has been marked by Google Play Protect as “harmful” and “dangerous” for the devices it is installed on.

The app is an alternative to the popular video service and had already been removed from the Play Store on March 13, but was still running on older Android versions.

Now, those who still have the app on their cell phone will realize that Google Play Protect classifies the vanced Manager as “harmful” and asks for it to be uninstalled.

O vanced Manager is not the same app as YouTube vanced properly, but rather an application that works as a kind of “app store” to install Vanced and keep it up to date.

Why did Google Play Protect mark Vanced as “harmful”?

Google Play Protect monitors apps and alerts users to malicious behavior during or after app installation.

The idea is that it works as a kind of antivirus for “sideloaded” applications, which are loaded outside of Google Play (like the game Fortnite, distributed directly by Epic Games).

The reasons why Google Play Protect marked YouTube Vanced as “harmful” is still not entirely clear.

Launched in 2019, the vanced had the differential of blocking ads on YouTube – an advantage that traditional YouTube only allows for subscribers to the Premium version. It is possible that, with this feature, Vanced has contradicted Google’s strategic interests.

If you have the app on your phone, it is recommended to uninstall it.