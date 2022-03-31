Widow discovers her husband had a lover and forbids her to visit his grave – News

The wife finds out she has been cheated on by her husband and what happens? Take a car ride around town with the completely naked cheat on the roof Assembly/R7

According to the Argentine newspaper Crónica, this is the version shared among internet users to explain the bizarre scene above, recently recorded in Barranquilla, Colombia. Reproduction/Twitter/Crónica Virales

Some claim that the naked man, identified as Jairo Vargas, accepted the punishment to be forgiven for the mistake Reproduction/Twitter/Crónica Virales

Others argue that the woman forced him to do so much

Regardless of the version, the fact is that several people witnessed a naked guy on the roof of a car

Even after leaving the busy avenue, Jairo’s suffering did not end: the car was stopped in a traffic jam Reproduction/Twitter/Crónica Virales

And more curious people approached to check out the shame

The Chronicle also reports that, in addition to being a laughing stock, the unfaithful husband was also attacked by some people. Reproduction/Twitter/Crónica Virales

The man's misfortune only ended when the police arrived at the scene. Both the driver and Jairo received a fine of R$ 608.52

According to authorities, the couple was responsible for three violations: trespassing into a prohibited lane, driving with a person on top of the vehicle and endangering the integrity of pedestrians. In China, a betrayed woman refused to punish her unfaithful husband and beat him in the middle of a road. Check it out below! Reproduction/Twitter/Crónica Virales

The woman above didn't even want to keep her cool! Upon discovering her husband's betrayal, she tried to take him to the middle of a road in China and give him an unforgettable twig beating.

According to The Sun, the scene was recorded by the cell phone of one of the witnesses who were at the scene. The ‘fence jumper’ is seen all huddled up and not making a sound in the face of his wife’s indignation Playback/Video/The Sun

While beating her husband, the woman accuses him of living on her money and having an affair with another. The exact location of the punishment is not revealed in the footage.

‘You use my money and drive my car, how dare you sleep with others?’ Playback/Video/The Sun

She questions the number of women he would have dated and even accuses him of spending more than R$100,000 with an ex-girlfriend.

The scene is witnessed by some spectators who appear to have stopped their car on the side of the road to watch the scene of violence. Playback/Video/The Sun

With each blow, the unfaithful husband tries to shrink even further to narrow down the areas where he can be hit.

There is no information on the injuries sustained by the man or whether Chinese police investigated the case. Can you imagine catching a betrayal when using Google? That’s exactly what happened to a Peruvian man. Understand next! Playback/Video/The Sun

A husband caught his wife cheating during a Google Street View search. The information is from the Peruvian news site Minuto Uno

The young man, unidentified by the publication, was looking for a romantic tourist spot known as the Bridge of Sighs, located in Lima, the capital of Peru. Playback/Google Street View

Until she came across a well-known female figure, caressing a man lying on her legs.

When approaching the image, he recognized the clothes and had no doubt: it was the wife! And there are two versions to the end of this story Playback/Google Street View

According to Minuto Uno, the couple was already separated when the image was found. However, the betrayal actually happened, as the image was captured by Google while the two were still together.