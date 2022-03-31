With a reduction in cases, the State declares the end of the flu epidemic in Paraná

The Secretary of State for Health suspended the epidemic situation of Influenza A H3N2, declared on January 12 this year, after the increase in the number of cases and deaths that occurred outside the seasonal period. The decision was made by the progressive decrease in the number of cases and deaths from the disease in Paraná this Wednesday (30).

According to the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto, there were a large number of agglomerations at the end of 2021 and, with that, the transmission of the virus intensified. “It was an epidemic along with the pandemic, the alert was inevitable to contain transmission. With the decrease in cases and the arrival of the new flu vaccine, which fights the virus, the scenario tends to improve,” he said.

When the seasonal epidemic was decreed, the state recorded 832 cases and 12 deaths, a higher number than usual for the time of year, since it was summer. Of the 399 municipalities, 144 had at least one case of the disease.

Sesa confirmed this Tuesday (29) three more deaths and 11 new cases of H3N2 (a type of Influenza A (H3) virus).Now, Paraná has 2,123 cases and 118 deaths from the disease.

The new deaths were recorded in the municipalities of Cascavel, Curitiba and Londrina. They are two men aged 87 and 92 years and a woman aged 79 years, respectively. The patients were hospitalized, had comorbidities and had not taken the Influenza vaccine in the past year. Data were collected through the Laboratory Environment Manager (GAL).

VACCINE – Next week, the 24th National Influenza Vaccination Campaign will begin from April 4th to June 3rd, 2022, with social mobilization D-day being April 30th. From day “D”, vaccination of children aged 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) will be contemplated.

The new version of the influenza vaccine, which will be distributed, is trivalent, composed of the H1N1, H3N2 (Darwin) and the B strain, and is produced by the Butantan Institute. The vaccine is one of the best ways to prevent the disease, a means to prevent a new epidemic by the Influenza virus.

“The vaccines are already arriving in the municipalities for the beginning of the campaign, next Monday. Seniors and healthcare professionals will be the first and then we will continue with priority groups. We want our population protected against this virus”, said the secretary.

EPIDEMIC – The transmission of Influenza viruses occurs more frequently during the colder months, in autumn and winter, and may circulate at other times of the year, due to geographic and climatic differences. According to the Ministry of Health, the term epidemic is used when there is an increase in the number of cases of a disease in a large geographic area.