with little investment, they advance further

Some of the neglected diseases cause changes in the body, such as elephantiasis, which leaves swollen limbs, with an abnormal size, in addition to scabies and deep mycoses, which can cause skin sores.

Another that is also stigmatized is leprosy, which causes red or white patches of skin. Many people believe that it is transmitted by contact, but it is actually via droplets present in the air.

In the past, the condition was called “leprosy”, a term that is no longer used precisely because it carries a huge stigma, impacting diagnosis and treatment.

Anyone who has had this problem knows how it feels. University professor Alysson Diniz, 34, had leprosy as a child, aged 13. At the time, he lived in João Pessoa (PB), where he was born and spent most of his childhood.

He had reddish, raised patches on the side of his left leg. When he was diagnosed, the doctor explained how the treatment would work and that it would last for over a year. But Alysson had one more question: “Doctor, is this leprosy?”

“I already knew from the bible and the doctor explained that it was the same disease, but that the name was stigmatized, it was no longer what it used to be. problem, because it is a disease with stigma”, he recalls.

Even because of that, the teacher hid the stains at the time and, if anyone asked, he said it was an allergy, according to the mother’s guidance. Today, he understands the doctor’s conduct, of protecting him from prejudice. However, it came at a price.

“It seemed that I had something ‘very big’ that I could not tell anyone. But today I am a researcher, professor, scientist, and I openly say that I had leprosy.”