With Ukrainian farmers on the front lines, UN food chief warns of ‘devastation’ | Ukraine and Russia

The head of the UN World Food Program warned on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine threatens to devastate WFP efforts to feed some 125 million people worldwide as Ukraine has gone “from the world’s breadbasket to poverty threshold”.

“It is not only dynamically decimating Ukraine and the region, but it will have an impact on the global context beyond anything we have seen since World War II,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley told the United Nations Security Council. composed of 15 members.

Beasley said that 50% of the grain purchased by WFP, the UN’s food assistance arm, comes from Ukraine, “so you can imagine the devastation it will have on our operations alone.”

“Farmers are on the front lines,” he said.

Beasley added that the crisis was exacerbated by the lack of fertilizer products from Belarus and Russia.

“If you don’t put fertilizer on your crops, your yield will be at least 50% lower. So we’re looking at what could be a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe in the coming months,” he told the board.

Before Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, Beasley said WFP was already suffering from high fuel and food prices.

The WFP chief warned that if the conflict in Ukraine does not end “the world will pay a heavy price and the last thing we want to do as the World Food Program is take food from hungry children to give it to children dying without food”.