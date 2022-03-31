Woman discovers nail cancer after living for years with unusual stain

An American tiktoker left her followers shocked after revealing in a video that, after living for 10 years with a dark spot on her thumbnail, she discovered a type of cancer when investigating the causes of the unusual coloring.

In her publication, Maria Sylvia said that it was a big surprise, as she never suspected that she had lived with a serious anomaly for a long time.

The video went viral on the platform and reached over 15 million views.

The disease detected is called subungual melanoma, popularly known as nail cancer, perceived by the presence of a vertical dark spot on the nail that increases over time.

According to a study by the National Cancer Institute, little is known about the causes of this disease, however, its manifestation is rare and, in these cases, it usually occurs in adults. Many experts believe that the appearance of melanoma is associated with genetic factors.

It can cause bleeding at the spot of the stain, the appearance of a nodule at the site, destruction of the nail and expansion of the stain. Therefore, when the problem is identified, it should be treated as soon as possible, to prevent the development of melanoma and increase the chances of cure.

In the video, Maria explained that she noticed the stain on her nail in 2012, when the region was looking pale. At first, she didn’t pay much attention, as she believed it was a wart or an injury, despite never having felt pain. However, the strange mark grew and grew darker until the following year. Frightened, the woman sought medical help for years and performed several tests, but it was only in January that the diagnosis was confirmed.

“I was in and out of doctors all the time. I was an athlete, so I had to do physicals every year. Nobody really noticed until one time a doctor noticed. That was probably around 2014, and he said, ‘ Oh, this is weird.’

“My friend encouraged me to get a biopsy. So I did. It was in late January that I found out it was a case of subungual melanoma. Basically, that translates to cancer under the nail,” he added.

The American underwent surgery to remove the damaged nail, but the procedure also removed part of her thumb bone. The doctors added a skin graft to the region from one of Maria’s arms.

Later, further tests confirmed the disappearance of cancer cells in the thumb.