Woman ends up hospitalized after vibrator gets stuck in her rectum: “I felt it vibrating in my back”; watch

A woman had to be taken to hospital and underwent surgery for a 8-inch vibrator that got stuck in her rectal region. British channel Quest Red’s “Stuck” program revealed the story recently and left viewers in awe.

Brittany was the protagonist of the peculiar episode. The young woman, who lives in Alabama, USA, has admitted to being addicted to masturbation since she ended a relationship three years earlier. For that, she ordered on the internet a vibrator that seemed to be perfect for her case. “I ordered a blue vibrator, shaped like spheres“, said.

“I was so excited when I got it in the mail and I thought, ‘Oh I’m ready, I’m going to take a shower before I have fun’“, she said. That’s when things started to go wrong…”Lots of oil, lots of animation. To make it more exciting, I added a lot of lube and many times my hands couldn’t handle it, because it entered my anus so easily, I had to release it into my rectum. I thought he’d be able to slide out, but he didn’t.“, revealed.

According to the American, the object made a “tunnel” into her body and she was unable to get it out. Brittany even said that it was possible to feel the vibration on her back. “I panicked for about 20 minutes. I never imagined my ass was like a vacuum cleaner“, remembered.

Faced with panic, the woman called 911 and was attended by general surgeon Dr. George Crawford. The doctor confessed, in an interview with the program, that he was quite surprised by the case. He further explained how the accident took place: “The rectum is designed to keep stool out of the anus area. If someone puts something else beyond this part, it will be sucked towards the intestine.“. What a choke!