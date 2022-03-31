Young man loses half of his skull after severe sinusitis

A 25 year old American girl removed half of the skull on account of a severe sinusitis. Natasha Gunther, 25, underwent a emergency neurosurgery after worse in symptoms.

“I kept going to my doctor, who prescribed antibiotics for a normal sinus infection. But I got so sick that I threw up a lot and got horrible migraines,” explained Natasha.

The California resident shared her story on TikTok to warn that frames that seem “simple” have to be closely monitored. “It all started because I had a lot of sinus infections in the last year. I had five or six of them,” she said.

Surgery

The emergency surgery took place on December 12 of last year, after she was forced by her parents to have a CT scan. That same night, she made the craniotomy.

Surgeons discovered a large amount of bacteria in the young woman’s skull, caused by sinus infections. “This mass moved my brain 9 millimeters to the right,” he said.

“They removed about 12 to 14 cm of my skull. I stayed in the hospital for another five weeks and also had a new sinus surgery. The surgeons told me I would have been dead within a week if I hadn’t gone to the hospital when I did.”

She will undergo further surgery this year to reconstruct her skull. The same part taken from her body will be used.