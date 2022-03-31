YouTube Vanced is now marked as ‘harmful’ by Google

The alternative video manager YouTube Vanced, which had already been removed from the Play Store on March 13, but was still running on older versions on Android, was marked by Google Play Protect as “harmful” and “dangerous” for devices on which it’s installed. Additionally, the web store’s security feature is prompting users to uninstall the app

But what makes Vanced Manager so serious? First of all, it was not an official YouTube app, but it allowed its users to watch videos from the platform. In addition, it offered some free extras, such as ad elimination, picture-in-picture (PiP) mode and, more recently, the dislike counter view, which had a huge impact on the fan base.

Why did Google Play Protect mark Vanced as “harmful”?

Source: Google/Screenshot by 9to5Google/Play.Source: Google

Currently, Google Play Protect is a protection present on most Android devices. The justification is to work as a kind of antivirus for “sideloaded” applications, those loaded outside the store, as was the case with Fortnite distributed directly from Epic Games. In this way, the program protects users from malicious behavior, but also protects Google’s discretion.

While it’s not entirely clear why the Mountain View giant has branded Vanced Manager “harmful” and “dangerous”, it is certain that by offering some features that YouTube didn’t have and, what’s worse, some that only Premium members had, but for free, he crossed a dangerous line that runs counter to many interests.