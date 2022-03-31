Zelensky says country’s defense is at ‘turning point’

Ukraine’s president has again asked for US help to strengthen his troops against Russia, which has frustrated the possibility of lessening the conflict, as promised in the last peace negotiation.

Ukraine Presidency/AFP – 03/12/2022 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky



Hours after Kremlin forces reneged on a promise to scale back some of their operations, Kremlin president Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid that the defense of his country against the invasion of Russia is in one “turning point”. The statement was given in an evening address to the nation. During the speech, Zelensky also pressed the U.S for more help in the war. According to United Nations Organization (UN), the number of refugees from Ukraine continues to grow since the beginning of the conflict, on February 24, and now exceeds 4 million people.

Zelensky spoke directly to the US President, Joe Biden: “If we are really fighting for freedom and the defense of democracy together, we have the right to demand help at this difficult turning point. Tanks, aircraft, artillery systems. Freedom should not be weaponized worse than tyranny,” Zelenskyy said in his speech, standing in the dark outside the dimly lit presidential offices in Kiev. He even thanked the US for an additional $500 million in aid that was announced on Wednesday.

Russian bombing of areas around the Ukrainian capital Kiev and the northern city of Chernihiv, as well as intensified attacks in other regions, have dashed hopes of progress towards ending the conflict. In the last peace negotiation meeting, Russia had promised to reduce attacks, but it did not fulfill its promise. For this Thursday, 31, both sides of the conflict vowed to try another evacuation of civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol, in southwest Ukraine.

*With information from AP News