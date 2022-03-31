Zelensky wary of Russia’s de-escalation announcement: ‘We don’t believe in anyone, not even a single beautiful phrase’ | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his distrust on Wednesday (30) over the Russian announcement of a de-escalation of the invasion of his country and assured that his army is preparing for more intense fighting in the east.

“We don’t believe anyone, not a single pretty phrase,” Zelensky said in a video aimed at his countrymen, in which he warned that Russian troops were regrouping to launch an attack on the Donbass region in the far east.

Zelensky continues to campaign for economic sanctions on Russia to be expanded

“We will not deliver anything. We will fight for every meter of our territory,” he added.

After a new round of peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, a Russian negotiator said Moscow would “radically” de-escalate its operations around the capital Kiev and the northern city of Chernihiv.

However, the bombing continued through the following night.

On Wednesday (30), a senior official of the Department of Defense of the United States said that Russian forces had begun to withdraw from the facilities of the defunct nuclear power plant of Chernobyl, north of Kiev.

In his video, Zelensky claimed that any withdrawal of Russian forces was “the result of the work of our defenders” and again called for the delivery of weapons to the international community, including tanks, planes and artillery systems.

“Freedom must be as armed as tyranny,” he said.