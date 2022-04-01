3 Natural Herbs That Will Help You Treat Anxiety

Anxiety is a disorder that manifests itself with physical symptoms such as chest pressure, sweating, dizziness, tachycardia, and muscle tension. These ailments can be treated with various medications, but there are also infusions that will help alleviate the disorder. Consequently, we will tell you which are the best herbs to reduce anxiety.

It is necessary to inform that anxiety disorder can be taboo in some regions, so people start to suffer in silence, for fear and shame of the opinion of others.

In addition, the lack of knowledge about this disease makes its diagnosis late. Although an essential mitigating factor was the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, isolation methodologies and the fear of dying from this unknown virus increased anxiety rates.

Know what are some causes of anxiety

In this context, professionals say that jobs where a sedentary lifestyle predominates, the increase in virtual relationships, the competitiveness of the current world and the excessive use of electronic devices have increased anxiety levels in people and impacted their lives and that of others. Therefore, through simple infusions, you can help treat this disorder.

How can I treat?

The first herb we recommend is chamomile. This plant has relaxing effects, although it can increase the risk of bleeding if its consumption is accompanied by anticoagulant drugs.



There are even those who can have an allergic reaction if they consume an infusion of these characteristics. On the other hand, the passion fruit it is also one of the most recommended infusions to treat these disorders.

Finally the valerian can reduce stress and ensure less anxiety. This herb is safe in the recommended doses, so it is recommended to avoid consuming these infusions in excess. Said tea can cause side effects like headaches, dizziness and drowsiness.

