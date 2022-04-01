343 knows that the Halo Infinite community is running out of patience • Eurogamer.com

Brian ‘ske7ch’ Jarrard, Community Director at 343 Industries, commented on Reddit on the current state of Halo Infinite and how the company knows that players are losing patience.

After one player commented that he would like to see 343 speak publicly about issues that are delaying progress or the implementation of new features, Jarrard responded.

“There are really a lot of challenges and constraints. We’re not happy that we can’t meet the expectations of the community and players, it’s a difficult situation and the team will need time to deal with it.”

“At the moment, the focus is on Season 2 and we will have more to share about that in the coming weeks. In the meantime, there is a lot of production planning, costs, planning, hiring and so on, which do not allow for regular updates.”

Jarrard added, “We know the community has just lost patience and honestly, they’re fed up with words. We just need some time for the team to get the details right and then we can share as much as possible.”

However, in saying that the team needs more time, the impatient community got the answer they just didn’t want to hear and too vague, further questioning what’s going on with the 343.