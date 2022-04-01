53% of Brazilian doctors have already suffered pressure to accelerate discharges | Health

GOVSP Registration of a bed for Covid-19 patient in São Paulo

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) together with the Paulista Medicine Association (APM), released this Thursday, revealed that 53% of doctors in Brazil have already had interference or attempts in the treatment of patients by health plans. health. In addition, 88.3% have already had patients who had to leave some medical procedure due to readjustments in the operators’ monthly fees.

Data were collected from a questionnaire with the participation of 3,043 Brazilian physicians between February 25 and March 9. Of these, about 70% had health plans. The reports show a scenario of difficulties in treatments imposed by operators, in addition to serious consequences due to high prices.

“This scenario needs to be brought to light. The relationship between health plans, doctors and patients needs to become more harmonious. This impacts the type of treatment, the way it is done. From the reports, directly or indirect, it is possible to see that this interference ends up impacting the quality of care, the success of the treatment”, defends the president of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), César Fernandes.

The survey also shows that 51.8% of professionals have already had difficulties to hospitalize patients, and 53.1% have already been through situations in which health plans pressured them to anticipate discharge. Regarding examinations, 80.6% reported having restrictions on procedures by companies.

In addition, 92.4% of physicians believe that health plans do not invest in prevention campaigns in the way they should, and 85.8% have already suffered from disallowances – non-receipt for services due to inconsistencies – or payment delays.

For the president of the Associação Paulista de Medicina (APM), José Luiz Amaral, the pressures and attempts to interfere on the part of health operators are something serious and that can compromise the result of a medical treatment.

“It impacts brutally. For example, if I do not receive authorization to hospitalize someone who needs it, a certain treatment may be procrastinated or not performed, worsening the patient’s clinical situation. Or if the patient needs to extend hospitalization, and the plan does not authorize How can a doctor offer comprehensive treatment under these conditions?”, asks Amaral.

Both reinforce that today doctors are highly dependent on health plans and, therefore, the practices reported on the day-to-day by the operators hinder the autonomy of the professional.

“Choosing other treatments, possibly giving a discharge earlier, need to be the doctor’s choices without having to think about the financial side”, says Fernandes.

“There is a clear interference of health plans on professional practice, represented by various forms of pressure to reduce expenses, even avoiding hospitalization, accelerating a discharge, which is extremely serious”, adds Amaral.