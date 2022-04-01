Abandoned developer starts deleting messages promoting the game

Evidence reinforces the impression that the horror game never really existed

Promising to deliver a high quality horror experience, abandoned drew attention in 2021 and was even involved in rumors that Hideo Kojima could be involved in the project. After a disastrous PlayStation 5 app and several delays, developer Bluebox started to delete several messages related to the game from their profiles.

According to an investigation by the Push Square website using the Wayback Machine, the studio deleted dozens of updates. Among them were messages that promised that the game would have a “technical demo” included within the Realtime Experience appwhich revealed only a few seconds of supposed gameplay for the game.

The information was released on Twitter by modder Lance McDonald, who recalled that the teaser released by the developer occupied 6 GB, something she attributed to various content that would be unlocked by a patch. Months after the update is delayed, it ended up never being released to users.

Abandoned may never have existed

In response to McDonald’s messages, Twitter user @F4ST3X claimed to have worked on a song for the game, that was never incorporated into Bluebox’s work. “We worked 50-60 hours on this song. They said: this song will be in the game — and maybe in a teaser. Every 6-12 weeks I would get an email with: sorry for the big delay etc. Let’s work with a one-time payment, etc. It all started in August 2021. I don’t know how to get help“, he wrote



– Continues after advertising –

Although it managed to attract attention with the teasers for Abandoned, the history of Bluebox Games does not inspire confidence. The developer released the game The Haunting in Steam Early Access in December 2020, which was never finished – currently, game credits belong to CREATEQ Interactivewho would have taken over the project.

An investigation conducted by user /TicTacPaul on Reddit shows that Abandoned is not the only Bluebox project that was announced, went through several alleged delays and was never released.. In 2015 the company announced rewinda horror game for consoles and virtual reality that underwent an unsuccessful Kickstarter and several postponements of a demo that was never released before being announced again as The Lost Tape.

After months without updates, the project was apparently abandoned and the developer presented it in 2017 The Whisperer, a new reimagining of Rewind which, in turn, was also abandoned. The developer also worked with names like Unseen FacesTales of the Six Swords (which received an app for Google Play, already removed) and The Hauntingbefore gaining attention with abandoned.

The recent move by Bluebox Games reinforces the rumors that the project never really came into being, being a reuse of concepts and tests made by her in the past. The last update about the game took place in January of this year, when the company allegedly had its YouTube channel hacked — since then, she has kept silent about Abandoned and any related projects.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Push Square, Game Rant, Reddit