Abandoned was not abandoned • Eurogamer.pt

Dutch company Blue Box Studios has come forward to respond to rumors surrounding the abandonment of Abandoned and clarifies that the game is still in development and they just need more time.

The notoriety gained when many believed that it was a joke by Hideo Kojima to hide an imminent announcement of a new Silent Hills, put immense pressure on the studio, which was unable to fulfill promises and schedule for trailers or news. The release of the PS5 app in particular was a horrible fiasco with the 2 or 3 second trailers of cutscenes with the game engine.

At one point, many thought it was a vapourware project or a tech demo and it was recently discovered that the company has deleted messages on social media, reinforcing the idea that Abandoned is ready to be abandoned. However, Blue Box says that’s not quite the case.

Via Twitter, BBS says the rumors surrounding Abandoned’s cancellation are false and continues to work on the game’s reveal and a prologue via the PS5 app and social channels.

“Initially, they were scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, but unfortunately we are not ready yet as we have underestimated the development schedule. Therefore, we have postponed the reveal and release of Abandoned: Prologue. We will release Abandoned: Prologue when it’s ready, stable and good,” said the BBS.

The team apologizes and a little more patience as you work on your project.

Our response to the Cancellation rumours: pic.twitter.com/EuiY8Squ52 — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) March 31, 2022