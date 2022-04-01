After head surgery, former BBB Rodrigo remains sedated in the ICU

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on After head surgery, former BBB Rodrigo remains sedated in the ICU 6 Views

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi remains hospitalized in the ICU of Hospital das Clínicas after undergoing head surgery. He was involved in a serious car accident in the early hours of Thursday (31).

Through a note, Mussi’s advice said he is sedated. “Rodrigo Mussi remains under observation for the next 48 hours, so that the next procedures and medications can be defined. He remains hospitalized in the ICU of Hospital das Clínicas and is sedated.”

The last bulletin of his health status was released at 23:00 on Thursday.

Visits to the ex-BBB at the hospital are suspended. He is being accompanied by friends and family. “We kindly ask you to respect this moment, we cannot disturb the functioning of the ICU and we need everyone’s understanding! .

The accident
The accident happened at dawn, on Marginal Pinheiros, when the app driver dozed off and hit a truck loaded with soy.

According to Bom Dia SP, Rodrigo was in the back seat of the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was thrown in front of the car. Rodrigo was rescued unconscious to the Hospital de Clínicas. At the scene of the accident, the police informed the Hora1 reporter that the passenger had multiple fractures, head trauma and was treated in serious condition.

“The race appeared for me in the app, I took it from Presidente Altino and came to bring it to Consolação. Here in the middle of the marginal I only saw the airbag in my face. I must have had a nap, sleep, something and unfortunately there was this accident”, said driver Kaique Reis in an interview with Bom Dia SP. Kaique was belted and unhurt.

On Wednesday night (30), the former BBB was at the Morumbi stadium to watch the first game of the Paulista Championship final, between São Paulo and Palmeiras. On Instagram, he celebrated the team’s 3-1 victory alongside fellow former BBB Guilherme Napolitano.

