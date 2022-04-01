After severe sinusitis, young man has part of his skull removed

Photo: Reproduction Instagram

Natasha Gunther, 25, had to undergo surgery to remove a sinus infection.

A recurring sinus infection has changed the life of 25-year-old Natasha Gunther. It all started in 2021, after about six episodes of infections, caused by sinusitis. This situation led the martial arts instructor from California, United States, to feel intense pain.

It was Natasha’s parents who warned her that it could be something more serious and forced her to investigate what was really happening. “And then I had the biggest shock of my life,” Natasha reported on one of her social networks. The story has been shared with the aim of making people aware of the problems generated by the sinus infection.

On the same night of the first medical consultation, which took place on December 12 of last year, the young woman underwent a craniotomy emergency (procedure that exposes the brain for surgery).

It was then that the medical team came across a major infection. “This mass of infection moved my brain 9 millimeters to the right,” he explained.

On December 23, the martial arts instructor underwent another surgery, this time to permanently remove part of her skull.

“This time, they removed 12 to 14 cm of it (skull) and put it in a small freezer. I stayed in the hospital for five weeks. The first surgery was to remove the infection, the second was to permanently remove a piece of the skull. Now, I’m waiting mid-April to go back to school (where she teaches)”he said.

“My first time eating regular food and not hospital food after a month,” he reported.

As the medical team had to move her brain, Natasha began to get around with difficulty and, according to her, it is her boyfriend who helps her with physical therapies.

However, he claims that the picture is reversible. The expectation now is for the reconstruction of the part of the skull removed.

“On the 11th of April, a new surgery will reconstruct the part of my skull that was removed,” he said.

Still in the video where she shares all the drama she has been going through, Natasha warns: “Please always check your health with an otolaryngologist. You can avoid ending up like me” she concluded.