AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 processors go into production later this semester

If the new CPUs follow the manufacturer’s history, the first models could hit stores in late 2022

While the OMG has already confirmed some details about the processors of the Zen 4 line, so far the company has not presented to the public all the details of its new line. However, insider information Greymon55 indicate that this should happen soon and that options like the AMD Ryzen 7000 should start their mass production between the months of April and May of this year.

According to him, who has a reliable history of leaks related to the manufacturer, the silicon fabrication of the chips is already underway. What should happen in the coming months is the packaging stepin which the matrices are placed on substrates or packages made of fiberglass.

The informant claims that the chip, known for codename Raphaelwill be produced through the 5 nanometer process offered by TSMC foundry. Greymon55 also claims that a manufacturing plant located in an as-yet-unknown location in China will be responsible for AMD Ryzen 7000 packaging with Zen 4 architecture.

Launch could happen in late 2022

As pointed out by the VideoCardz website, if the information disclosed is true, AMD’s new CPUs are expected to hit stores in 2022. The vehicle remembers that the AMD Vermeer (Zen3 desktop chips for desktops) entered mass production in July 2020, with the first units reaching consumers in November of the same year.

Similarly, the company’s 3D V-Cache-enabled CPUs went into production in November last year and are expected to hit stores in April.. What makes the series different? Ryzen 7000 is the fact that she adopts a new socketwhich can extend the interval between the start of its production and its official release.



The expectation is that the Ryzen 7000 will offer up to 16 processing cores under the Zen 4 5nm microarchitecture — expected TDP is 170W, and AMD has already demonstrated that some models can operate at 5 GHz on all their cores. According to the manufacturer, in addition to delivering more performance, the new processors must also bring improvements in energy consumption and generate less heat than previous generations.

Source: VideoCardz