Amid war, Putin’s approval reaches highest level in four years | World

Reproduction / Record News – 03.31.2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin

A poll released on Wednesday found that 83% of Russians approve of Vladimir Putin’s government, the highest since September 2017, while the numbers also show strong support for military intervention in Ukraine. According to figures from the Levada Institute, the main independent institution in the sector in Russia, the president’s approval jumped 12 percentage points from February to March, precisely the period of the war, while the percentage of those who do not approve of his way of conducting the country fell from 27% to 15%.

The survey points to improvements in the rates of practically all public figures and institutions in Russia: this is the case, for example, of the Duma, the Lower House of Parliament, where the number of those who approve of its activities (59%) surpassed, for the first time, since October 2015, that of those who fail it (36%). Those who believe that the country is on the right path account for 69% of Russians, the highest number recorded since 1996, when the Levada series began.

The poll showed a high degree of Russian support for the war in Ukraine. According to the figures, 53% say they “strongly” support the military operation, while 28% support “considerably” and 14% do not, with 6% saying they do not know or do not want to give an opinion.

In the analysis, Levada points out that support for the conflict is lower in large cities, such as Moscow, and among the younger population: among those aged between 18 and 24, only 29% are in favor of Russian actions in Ukraine, while among Russians over 55, the percentage rises to 64%.

The institute listed the reasons given by both sides to justify or condemn the war. Those in favor of the invasion point out that the “special military operation”, the official name given by the Kremlin to the conflict, was launched to “protect the Russian-speaking population” in eastern Ukraine (43%), to “prevent an attack on Russia”. (25%), and to “put things in order” (12%).

Those who want to see an end to the conflict cited “the death of civilians” (43%) and “interference in another country” (19%) to justify their opposition to the war that started on February 24th.

In all, 1,632 people over the age of 18 were interviewed, in person, between March 24th and 30th.

The war reversed a trend of low government popularity ratings, intensified by deteriorating economic conditions and the impacts of the pandemic in the country, which has recorded 17.6 million cases and 361,000 deaths, with the authorities themselves acknowledging that the number could be greater good.

Analysts recognize that the conflict is supported by part of the Russian population, but they see in the numbers the impact of the intense propaganda favorable to the conflict in state vehicles, combined with the cutting off of access to independent vehicles and the closing of most of them, as a result of the approval of measures. that criminalize speeches seen as “harmful” by the Kremlin.

Under one such law, adopted in early March, people accused of spreading “fake news” can be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. Blocking social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook, also makes it difficult to access independent information from abroad that does not reproduce official government positions.

— With information from international agencies