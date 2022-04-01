ANAC receives half a ton in kits from the US TSA to check airport security

Image: ANAC





The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) informs that it received on Tuesday, March 29, a set of test kits for the detection of explosives, firearms and other items with prohibited access to restricted areas of airports, donated to the Agency by the Transportation Security Administration (Transportation Security Administration – TSA), an American component of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Altogether, the donation totals half a ton of equipment to be used to check the level of security at the country’s airports.

The event was attended by the CEO of ANAC, Juliano Noman, of the adida of the TSA in Brazil, Tere Franceschi, the superintendent of Airport Infrastructure, Giovano Palma, in addition to managers, servers and employees of the Agency.

The equipment will contribute to the renewal and increase of the availability of materials used by the teams of servers of the Superintendence of Airport Infrastructure (SIA) and the regional centers of Civil Aviation (Nuracs) in carrying out the testing activities related to Civil Aviation Security against Acts of Unlawful Interference (AVSEC).

The initiative is part of a program that will also make it possible for specialists from the TSA to come to Brazil to expand the training of agents from different sectors of air transport in security against illicit acts at airports.

In order to increase the quality of security at a national and international level, the tests consist of simulations of acts of unlawful interference in air and aerodrome operators. They serve for diagnosis and performance improvement in the inspection of passengers and hand luggage and in controlling the access of people and vehicles to other security restricted areas (ARS), in addition to verifying other security procedures established in the Brazilian Civil Aviation regulations. No. 107 and No. 108.

“Aviation should be seen as a great web of cooperation and this partnership with the TSA represents gains for international air transport,” said ANAC’s CEO, Juliano Noman.

For the TSA adida in Brazil, Tere Franceschi, the donation of the test kits to the Brazilian Agency is the result of a long partnership. “When you improve security at an airport, you improve security globally,” she said.

