ANALYSIS | Weird West, a darkly satisfying western

From the ballads composed by Ennio Morricone to the stern eyes of Clint Eastwood, the films of bang bang delight me. The western subgenre has influenced the entire entertainment industry and put duels between outlaws in the collective imagination.

The western works in games are no different – in fact, they add even more to the genre. Red Dead Redemptiongives rockstar, is one of the franchises that comes to mind when we talk about good games in the style. But the indies have also presented magnificent stories, as in west of dead and now Weird of West.

Developed by WolfEye Studios and published by return digital, Weird West presents us with a dark, captivating and dangerous world. When you immerse yourself in the narrative, you don’t want to leave. With well-applied mechanics, challenging action and an unsettling story, once again Devolver allows us a lot of fun through its games.

a strange west

While the aforementioned Red Dead Redemption has set high standards for action Westerns, the fun doesn’t just reside in ultra-realistic graphics and gigantic maps. Weird West brings a simpler perspective to the Wild West, using formulas already established, but which fit the game like a glove.

WolfEye has created a new benchmark for western games.

First it should be noted that the game was spearheaded by Raphael Colantonio and Julien Roby, founder and former executive producer of Arkane Studios, respectively. They were responsible for games like dishonored and Prey, and applied all their vast knowledge of the genre immersive yes in Weird West, which is defined by them as a immersive yes top down and action RPG. And the game delivers it all!

Immersed in the Dark Bang-Bang

Weird West is divided into chapters, where you will play and evolve different characters, each with their own motivations and abilities. You’ll dedicate around five hours of gameplay to each of these characters, depending on your playstyle. You can arrive by shooting everything or play stealthily; take advantage of their special abilities or items that they carry and find in the scenario, such as dynamite, powder kegs, among other paraphernalia.



– Continues after advertising –

The characters have at their disposal the Skills and Benefits, the first being dedicated (mostly) to special actions you can take in combat, and the second helping you through the game progress, like increasing your maximum health and lowering the cost of goods when trading with merchants. To increase these attributes you must pay attention to the places you visit, as you may find hidden relics of nimp (Skills) and the Golden Ace of Spades (Benefits). There’s no experience bar here or levels like in a regular RPG; what counts here is yours Reputation – which can increase or decrease, according to your actions -, your weapons – which have color classifications to illustrate which are more powerful – and the attributes already mentioned. Much depends on the skills of the player himself, who must know how to play with the cards he has.

And, as in an RPG, you’ll be able to grind new weapons and clothing (which would be the armor here). Characters can carry up to five weapons, including bows, melee weapons (knives, cutlasses), shotguns, rifles and pistols. In addition to weapons and clothing, you’ll also have two spaces dedicated to amulets that bring benefits when the bullet eats.

No choking, the game wants to throw you right into the action!

All the systems here are very simple, precisely to not interfere with the game’s progression and to make the experience as fluid as possible.

The combats are in real time and you can use many elements of the scenario to finish off your enemies. You are also available Action Points, which are consumed when you activate your character’s special abilities. Like hit points, they can be recovered with rest and items. And I highly recommend you if you manage your health bars, action points and ammo well, the combats here are really intense. As well as the dark atmosphere that covers the Weird West narrative.

The Darkness of a Western

There’s a lot to be said about the fascinating world of Weird West, but much of it would spoil the surprise of those who want to venture into these dark lands.

Weird West is a Dark Fantasy game that is made up of supernatural creatures and unholy magic. Italian comics like tex and Zagor already brought up this theme decades ago; and in the same environment, the Wild West.



– Continues after advertising –

Each of the characters will have their own journey and moral dilemmas that will make them reflect and act towards their goal or to help others. Here the decision is yours! And as the game makes clear from the start, you can eliminate any NPC at any time, even those important to the course of the campaign. In addition to being able to recruit them to your band and so they help you in combat.

We have a satisfying sandbox map to explore, among the main and side missions the game offers. In each of them, the care for the characters – even the ones you’ll only see for a few minutes – is palpable. Each little story gives you one more piece to better understand the context of that dark world. Racial discussions, gender issues, morality, existentialism, all these and more are covered in Weird West’s lines of dialogue.

Add to that all the folklore created to fill the game. From bizarre and voracious creatures to distinct factions with opposing goals, such as abolitionists, indigenous people, smugglers and cultists; each with its own practices, beliefs and goals.

Should we duel?

Maybe you looking for a immersive yes in first person, a stat-packed RPG or another Red Dead Redemption, think you’ll be disappointed. Well, I must say that you will lose a game if you persist in that thought.

With the accumulated experience that the professionals at WolfEye Studios have and put into this game, Weird West will easily be in the running for several awards throughout the year. Nothing in the game left me unsatisfied. His arts are beautiful and suitable for the dark mood the game wants to convey; their music and voices carry the weight that the work asks for; the action is proportional and will often challenge you to rack your brains to solve combats in different ways; and the narrative flows like a bullet that pierces its opponent in a midday duel. And WolfEye has already promised that more content will come during 2022, new modes, new quests, side quests, events and much more. And all free!

If the opportunity to play Weird West comes along, don’t let this angry bull get away cowboy!



– Continues after advertising –

Weird West is now available, with localization in Brazilian Portuguese, for Playstation 4, Xbox one, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox Game Pass and PC via Steam, GOG, Epic Game Store and Humble Bundle.

A copy of Weird West was provided to Adrenaline for review by Devolver Digital. The version we played was the PC version via Steam.