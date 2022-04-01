Anvisa approves the use of Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug to fight Covid-19

Antiviral medication is indicated for adults who have tested positive and are at risk of worsening the case

EFE / Juan Carlos Hidalgo Paxlovid is one of the first drugs approved for the fight against Covid-19



THE National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) granted emergency approval for the drug paxlovidgives pfizerdesigned to combat the Covid-19. Anvisa received the request for emergency registration on February 15th, and the Board’s Board of Directors decided to approve it at a meeting on Wednesday, 30th, after the analysis process. Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of disease in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progression to severe Covid-19, and has already been approved for emergency use in the United States, Europe, Canada, China, Australia, Japan, the UK and Mexico. The remedy consists of two (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) given together – they block the replication of the coronavirus in the body.

“All cases of medicines and vaccines against Covid-19 submitted to the Agency were exhaustively evaluated by a multidisciplinary team of public servants who committed all their efforts so that, in Brazil, access to different vaccines and treatments was given”, said Meiruze. Freitas, rapporteur of the case. Studies indicate that the drug reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in vulnerable adults by 89%. Freitas stressed, however, that the best strategy to combat Covid-19 remains mass vaccination.