Approved the first drug for the treatment of covid-19 in the SUS

Adult hospitalized patients who need oxygen by mask or nasal catheter as a result of covid-19 may be treated with baricitinib. The drug – which becomes the first for the treatment of covid-19 incorporated by the Unified Health System (SUS) – is already registered in Brazil with indication for moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The decision was published through Ordinance No. 34/2022 signed by the Secretariat of Science and Technology and Strategic Inputs (SCTIE) in the Official Diary of the Union.

Baricitinib had already been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) as a treatment for severe cases of the disease and was recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec). During Conitec’s analysis process, the topic was submitted to public consultation, between March 15th and 24th, for contributions from specialists and society in general.

The final recommendation of the commission, favorable to the merger, was taken at an extraordinary meeting, convened last Wednesday (30). The studies analyzed by the commission point out that the use of the drug can contribute to a significant reduction in deaths from covid-19 in hospitalized adult patients who need oxygen by mask or nasal catheter, or who need high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation. .

Baractinib is a drug that acts on the immune system, helping in the process of recovery from inflammatory conditions. More specifically, it reduces the action of interleukin-6 (IL-6), a substance linked to the occurrence of inflammatory reactions generated by various diseases and presents with high levels in more severe cases of the disease.