April’s Prime Gaming Has Free Elder Scrolls IV and More; check out

Amazon announced, this Wednesday (30), that it will give 8 games to Prime Gaming service subscribers in April. Among the highlights is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivionwhich will be delivered in version Game of the Year Deluxe Edition. Games start to be available as early as next Friday (1st).

In addition to the Bethesda RPG title, players will receive: Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville; Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge; Nanotale; Guild of Ascension; Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion; Galaxy of Pen and Paper and House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets.

And Prime Gaming will also have a lot of in-game content. One of the novelties is that Amazon has joined Blizzard and, therefore, from next month onwards, cosmetic items, resources and advantages will be distributed in titles such as overwatch, hearthstone, World of Warcraft and Starcraft: Remastered.

Lost Ark, League of Legends, Lords Mobile, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Fall Guys, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Black Desert Mobile, Doom Eternal and FIFA 22 will also have special features in April, Amazon promised.

So, what did you think of next month’s benefits at Prime Gaming? Leave your comment below!