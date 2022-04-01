Best man ‘steals’ the bride after emotional speech at wedding – Metro World News Brasil

An unusual case happened after a best man’s speech set off a series of events that led to the end of the marriage. After declaring his feelings for his best friend’s fiancée, the best man is now married to her.

As reported by the New York Post, Desiree White, 32, ended up divorcing to marry her high school friend who was also best man at her wedding. Bryant confessed his love for the bride after getting drunk before proposing a toast at his then-best friend’s wedding.

At the time, Desiree and her then-husband were surprised by Bryant’s statement. In front of 200 guests the man confessed his love for the bride.

“I remember the first time I saw Desiree, I loved her there. I fell in love with her and knew she would be mine. I thought she was the most beautiful person I had ever seen in my entire life,” the man reportedly said.

“She’s the best person I’ve ever met. That’s when I found out she had a boyfriend and I thought I needed to find a way to win her over, but that’s when I met him and we became best friends. I love you both. Congratulations”, concluded the godfather.

She was surprised by her friend’s feelings

Faced with the statement, Desirre and her then husband were confused and she remembered the affectionate way in which her friend looked at her when he saw her dressed as a bride.

“On the day of the wedding I walked into the living room after getting ready for the ceremony. He froze when he saw me ready. I don’t remember seeing him looking at me like that at any other time.”

After the speech, as the bride and groom waltzed with their groomsmen, Bryant questioned why her friend never gave him a chance, leaving her even more confused.

Just a year after the celebration, Desiree began to experience major problems in her marriage related to her then-husband’s behavior. The couple ended up divorcing.

“When we broke up I went into depression and was completely isolated. Bryant supported me during this period and insisted that I try to eat something or even go out with her. He was there for me. One day we ended up kissing”, says the woman.

“It was out of nowhere. I was shocked when he kissed me but I kissed him back. It was nice and natural.”

Shortly thereafter, they began a relationship and were soon expecting their first child, Sawyer, who is now 9 years old. They got married in 2012 and are now the parents of four children.