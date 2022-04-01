Biden says Putin punishes advisers and starts isolating himself in Russian government

US president alleged that ‘some of the advisers’ of the Kremlin leader were placed under ‘house arrest’

Reproduction/Instagram/joebiden Joe Biden, President of the United States, said that Vladimir Putin punishes his military advisers



the president of U.S, Joe Bidenmade a speech on Thursday, 31, and said that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin began to isolate himself in the government and persecute his advisers. According to the White House commander, “he [Putin] appears to be isolating himself and there is some indication that he has fired or placed under house arrest some of his advisers.” The president stressed that “there is still not much evidence”, but that US government officials have ratified that the top Russian military leaders began to ‘avoid’ Putin. Commenting on the progress of the conflict in Eastern Europe and possible ceasefire agreements, Biden said he was “somewhat skeptical” of a peace agreement and that “so far, there is no clear evidence that Russia is withdrawing all their forces from Kiev, they are reinforcing their troops in the Donbas area”.