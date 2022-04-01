Bloodhunt, PS5’s free battle royale, arrives in April

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will make its PS5 debut on April 27. Sharkmob’s free to play battle royale was in early access on Steam and following the feedback provided by the community, the developers were eager to share the ultimate experience.

The battles will take place in Prague, in the Czech Republic, a city digitally recreated after 10,000 captures. It can be explored in two different display modes: at 4K/30 FPS or 1440p/60 FPS. The company brought a trailer showing more details of the immersion when enjoying the game on the new console. Watch:

“We are incredibly pleased with the look of the final version of the game on PS5.,” Jaqub Ajmal, global community manager at Sharkmob told PS Blog. Bloodhunt is a free game, but those who play on Sony’s console can opt for some bonuses:

For those looking for something even more special to prepare for battle, we have a pre-order offer for the Founder’s Ultimate Edition of the game that comes with lots of fantastic cosmetics and 1,000 Tokens, our in-game currency.

On PS5, Bloodhunt will be very immersive

Those who enjoy the PS5’s 3D audio will be able to take full advantage of Bloodhunt’s immersion. Through the effects, Sharkmob will use Tempest 3D to make it easier to identify where your enemies are positioned to attack you.

The Tempest 3D audio system also allows us to highlight one of Bloodhunt’s most unique features: verticality. The Tempest 3D audio system improves audio spatialization, allowing you to find enemies more accurately than ever before, even on the vertical axis.

In DualSense, the adaptive triggers and tactile response will allow you to feel the power of weapons and attacks launched by your character. The controller light and speakers will also have interactions with staff and consumables.