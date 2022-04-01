Blue Origin, by Jeff Bezos, performs fourth manned space mission | Innovation

Blue Origin, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, launched its fourth manned space voyage this Thursday (30th). The NS-20 mission took six people into space from a base in Texas, United States.
The launch was carried out with the New Shepard, a Blue Origin capsule capable of flying into space without a pilot. It makes suborbital flights, in which the spacecraft does not come to a circular path around the Earth.
Blue Origin’s ship during the preparations for the launch — Photo: Playback/YouTube
On the company’s official YouTube channel, the broadcast was followed live by about 22,000 viewers.
The mission lasted about 11 minutes, with the booster rocket landing at around 11:06 am. A few minutes later, at around 11:09 am, the capsule housing the six crew also landed in the Texas desert.
These are the crew of the NS-20:
- Marty Alleninvestor and executive of companies in recovery;
- Sharon Haglefounder of SpaceKids Global, a non-profit organization focused on early childhood education;
- Marc Haglepresident of real estate company Tricor International and husband of Sharon Hagle;
- Gary Laichief architect at Blue Origin;
- Jim Kitchenprofessor at the University of North Carolina, USA;
- George Nieldpresident of Commercial Space Technologies.
Members of NS-20, Blue Origin’s fourth manned space mission — Photo: Disclosure/Blue Origin
In December 2021, Blue Origin made a third manned flight, this time with six people. Among them was Laura Shepard, daughter of Alan Shepard, who 60 years earlier became the first American to go into space – he is honored in the name of Bezos’ company capsule.
Differences between SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic spacecraft — Photo: Arte G1
Understand the difference between orbital flight and suborbital flight — Photo: G1