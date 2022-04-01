Blue Origin, by Jeff Bezos, performs fourth manned space mission | Innovation

Blue Origin, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, launched its fourth manned space voyage this Thursday (30th). The NS-20 mission took six people into space from a base in Texas, United States.

The launch was carried out with the New Shepard, a Blue Origin capsule capable of flying into space without a pilot. It makes suborbital flights, in which the spacecraft does not come to a circular path around the Earth.

Blue Origin ship during the preparations for the launch

On the company’s official YouTube channel, the broadcast was followed live by about 22,000 viewers.

The mission lasted about 11 minutes, with the booster rocket landing at around 11:06 am. A few minutes later, at around 11:09 am, the capsule housing the six crew also landed in the Texas desert.

These are the crew of the NS-20:

Marty Allen investor and executive of companies in recovery;

investor and executive of companies in recovery; Sharon Hagle founder of SpaceKids Global, a non-profit organization focused on early childhood education;

founder of SpaceKids Global, a non-profit organization focused on early childhood education; Marc Hagle president of real estate company Tricor International and husband of Sharon Hagle;

president of real estate company Tricor International and husband of Sharon Hagle; Gary Lai chief architect at Blue Origin;

chief architect at Blue Origin; Jim Kitchen professor at the University of North Carolina, USA;

professor at the University of North Carolina, USA; George Nieldpresident of Commercial Space Technologies.

Members of NS-20, Blue Origin's fourth manned space mission

In December 2021, Blue Origin made a third manned flight, this time with six people. Among them was Laura Shepard, daughter of Alan Shepard, who 60 years earlier became the first American to go into space – he is honored in the name of Bezos’ company capsule.

Differences between SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic spacecraft