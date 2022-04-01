Chilean man accused of killing Japanese ex-girlfriend in France says their last meeting was ‘beautiful’ | World

The justice of France has begun to judge the Chilean Nicolás Zepeda, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, the Japanese Narumi Kurosaki. The accused can be sentenced to life imprisonment.

She disappeared on December 4, 2016. According to the investigation and the Chilean’s account, both had dinner together that day at a restaurant in the Besançon region, western France, and went to the young woman’s dormitory, where they stayed until the early hours of 6 am. December 2016, when he would have left the place.

Zepeda was questioned for the first time in court this Thursday (31).

He claimed the couple’s last encounter “was beautiful” and insisted she was alive when he left her.

According to Zepeda, he and Narumi had sex on two occasions, and they both showered twice. However, prosecutor Etienne Manteaux indicated that when the police arrived in the room, “there was no towel from Narumi”.

“I have no way of knowing what happened after I left,” the accused replied.

When they were together, Zepeda asked Narumi to remove Facebook’s friendship with all men who lived in France and were part of her network.

When questioned about this in court, the Chilean said that the gesture may represent jealousy, but that it was a banal request.

He argued that he imposed conditions on Narumi for them to remain together, but said he did so “thinking of protecting the beautiful relationship” they had.

Those conditions, detailed in an email sent to his ex-girlfriend, included not causing “problem”, “not getting angry”, “not being mean” and “never negotiating anything”.

Zepeda insisted that their separation, which took place in the autumn of the same year, was “gradual”, a different view from that presented by several witnesses in Japan.

By videoconference, they assured that Kurosaki was “afraid” and that “the separation did not go well”.

The process continues until April 12.