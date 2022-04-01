China creates laboratory to develop research for its space program

China has just established its deep space exploration laboratory, Taindu, in the Chinese province of Anhui. The unit will carry out science, technology and engineering research in support of the country’s ambitious plans to become a full-fledged space power, in addition to encouraging international partnership projects.

For now, the China National Space Administration (CNSAin the acronym in English) only informed that the Taindu laboratory will serve as a facility for basic scientific research on a large scale, adding another piece to the country’s space power.

The Tianwen-1 Martian mission consists of a lander, the Zhurong rover and an orbital probe (Image: Reproduction/Nature Astronomy)

Zhang Kejian, head of the CNSA, said the new unit will support upcoming missions aimed at China’s planetary exploration program, the development of the International Scientific Lunar Station (ILRS) research station and the deployment of an asteroid defense system.

It is worth remembering that China signed an agreement with Russia to develop the ILRS unit. “The lab is open to the world; it’s an open platform,” said Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar exploration program, adding that the country hopes to attract international talent to the lab.

Supporting China’s Space Power

The Taindu laboratory was opened in February, thanks to a partnership between CNSA, the local government of Anhui and the University of Science and Technology of China. The unit, another one of China’s milestones in expanding its space exploration capacity, will also have a branch in Beijing, the country’s capital.

Moon sample brought by the Chang’e 5 mission in 2021 (Image: Reproduction/CNSA/GRAS/NAOC)

In 2020, the country launched its first interplanetary mission to Mars, Tianwen-1. Last year, China brought in 1.7 kg of samples from the Moon with the Chang’e 5 mission — the first lunar samples in more than 40 years. The laboratory’s next steps will be to conduct the unfolding of these missions.

Meanwhile, China is preparing its next lunar missions: Chang’e 6, designed to collect samples from the far side of the Moon; and Chang’e 7, which will study the lunar south pole. Both are scheduled to be launched in 2024. Chang’e 8, whose launch is scheduled for 2027, will study the use of resources available on the lunar surface, as well as tests of technology such as 3D printing.

China also plans to launch a Mars sample return mission in 2030 and send a probe to the Jupiter system. In addition, the country also wants to send a mission to collect asteroid samples and study a comet, as well as launch a pair of space probes to understand the “nose” and tail of the heliosphere, some of the most distant points in the Solar System.

