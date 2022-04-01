China promotes new lockdown in Shanghai to contain the resumption of Covid

The nine-day lockdown in Shanghai, determined by the Chinese government to prevent further spread of the pandemic, has the global market on alert. Until Tuesday, the 5th, one of the most important financial centers in the world will be closed for mass tests of Covid-19 extended to 26 million inhabitants. The start of the operation is on the east side of the megalopolis, which is crossed by the Huangpu River, leaving the west side for the second half of the testing – with two shifts, it is expected to minimize the impact on local and global businesses. The nightmare of closing factories reappears, with a reduction in production mainly of electrical and electronic components, and also in the logistics affected in cargo transport.

There will be an impact on markets, even if minimized by the short lockdown, according to Álvaro Mollica, emerging market strategist at Citi. The specialist predicts higher global inflation, which is already due to the effect of the war on Ukraine, and which spills over into Brazil, albeit in a smoother way due to the appreciation of the exchange rate due to the high price of commodities (as one of the major exporters of raw materials to the world, higher prices of these products favor capital flows). For him, Southeast Asian countries may be more affected, because they are very integrated into their neighbor’s economic cycle, due to the reduced supply of inputs used to compose electronic products, and the higher freight cost. China experts at Citi, according to Mollica, believe that there will be a negative impact on that country’s GDP, relative to the first quarter of 2022, of around 0.5 to 0.8 percentage point.

Globally, the flexibility in the Chinese approach to the pandemic, with shorter and more accurate lockdowns, helps a lot, in the opinion of the strategist, as do the responses that the government gives to the market, with guarantees of support for stability. “And China has a strong track record of keeping promises,” he notes.

The government’s concern is with asymptomatic workers. Hence the “Zero Covid” strategy maintained as a goal and the recent lockdown in Shenzhen, an important technological center with 17 million inhabitants, Dongguan (10 million), Changchun (9 million) and Shenyang (9 million and classified as an emerging megacity).

“After two years of Covid-19, investors are afraid, in my opinion unfounded. The market settles down”

VanDyck Silveira, economist

Thus, even under commercial pressures, the decision to lockdown was taken when the number of Covid-19 cases reached 6,215 on Sunday, the 27th, the highest daily mark in two years. Shanghai hit a record 3,500 positives and, as a result, bridges and tunnels are closed, with traffic and non-essential services stopped. Factories such as Tesla suspended operations between Monday and Thursday (2,000 fewer cars per day), but the government adopted the closed-loop system: some are open, with workers confined under sanitary protocols, such as GM, Volkswagen, Pegatron (supplier of the iPhone) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (largest chip maker in the country).

For VanDyck Silveira, CEO of Trevisan Escola de Negócios and focused on macroeconomics, the financial sector installed in Shanghai is less of a concern than the production chains in satellite cities. If industrial inputs are lacking – in this case, electronics, there would be a break in the production and distribution chain. “The market makes decisions to protect itself from a butterfly effect that ricochets on the other side of the world”, he says, for example: a customer decides to buy a luxury car, but the dealer does not guarantee the delivery of parts or mechanisms that would normally be part of it. of model. “It is unthinkable to buy something that could become a lottery.”

But the trend is always for market accommodation, he says. “The difference is that we had a single target to attack and today there are several edges. And after two years of Covid-19, investors are afraid, in my opinion unfounded. Take the case of war: commodities such as oil have taken a leap, but the situation will respond to market incentives. It will normalize.”

Goal: Zero Covid

For infectious disease specialist Marcos Boulos, a professor at the USP School of Medicine, the short lockdown in Shanghai is appropriate because the average incubation period for the virus is seven days. “They were very strict at the beginning of the pandemic, with blocking of borders and quarantine, but they did not stop Ômicron. Despite vaccines and apparently controlled infection, they need to hold on so the pandemic doesn’t explode again. Imagine the national chaos in a country of 1.4 billion people.”