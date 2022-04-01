City Hall and Unipam inaugurate annex to the Specialty Clinic with 12 new offices

The Patos de Minas Medical Specialty Clinic will have another space to serve patients from different medical areas. An annex of the Medical Specialties Clinic at UNIPAM was inaugurated this Thursday (31) with 12 new offices. The new service locations were based on a partnership between the University Center and the City Hall. The annex will start operating on April 11. Patients will continue to be referred by health posts.

The annex of the Specialty Medical Clinic will further improve care in the areas of cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, mastology, orthopedics, pediatric pulmonology, general pulmonology, psychiatry, rheumatology, surgical risk, among others.

According to the Rector of UNIPAM, Henrique Miranda, medical students will accompany the consultations that will be carried out in the annex. Subsequently, the intention is that students from other courses, in the health area, can also follow the care. He highlighted that the inauguration will allow students to practice their knowledge and is also a way for UNIPAM to return what it receives from the Patense community.





The Municipal Secretary of Health, Ana Carolina Magalhães, informed that the appointment of appointments will remain as it currently occurs. Patients should look for the Health Center and the doctor will make the referral to specialized care. When the appointment is scheduled, it is important that the patient pay attention to the place where the service will take place.







The annex at UNIPAM is located on the 2nd floor of Block D and the headquarters of the Specialty Clinic will continue to operate on Rua Alzino Martelo. It is expected that the services in the Annex of the Specialty Clinic will start from April 11th. The Secretary pointed out that the Clinic’s space could no longer accommodate the consultations, so it was necessary to inaugurate the new space.

There will be twelve new offices equipped with computers and a stretcher for care. There are also waiting rooms and administrative rooms. UNIPAM offered all the renovation, adaptation of the space and furniture, while the City Hall will provide the professionals, who will have the support of medical students. The Secretary of Government, Emerson Azevedo, represented Mayor Falcão, who is on a trip. He highlighted the achievement for the society of Patos de Minas.