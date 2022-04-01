Commission of the Ministry of Health recommends to SUS an effective remedy against serious cases of covid – Health

RIO – The National Committee for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) of Ministry of Health recommended, last Wednesday, 30th, the incorporation by the Unified Health System (SUS) of the first drug of proven effectiveness for the treatment of severe cases of covid-19. Studies carried out in several countries, including Brazil, showed that baricitinib reduces the mortality of hospitalized patients by 38%. The ministry must decide by next week whether to distribute the drug free of charge on its network.

Olumiant, the brand name of the drug, is produced by Eli Lilly. It is already used in more than 70 countries, including Brazil. It is applied in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis. In September last year, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved its use in the treatment of adult patients with covid-19. These are cases of hospitalized patients who need oxygen by mask, nasal catheter, high flow or non-invasive ventilation. Another fifteen countries already make this use of the drug. It is an immunomodulator. It acts on the immune system by strengthening defenses and blocking inflammatory pathways.

“Olumiant is a drug already available in the SUS for the indication of rheumatoid arthritis, so we already have deliveries happening to the government”, recalled the director of corporate and regulatory affairs at Lilly, Orlando Silva. “The government already has stock available to immediately serve patients in both indications.”

The effectiveness of the drug in the treatment of covid was tested in two international clinical studies. These studies involved more than 2,500 patients in several countries, including Brazil. In the country, 366 patients were tested in eighteen clinical centers in five states. The recommended dose is one 4mg tablet a day for 14 days. The cost is about R$ 3 thousand for the complete treatment. According to the manufacturer, around the world, about 740,000 people have already been treated with the drug.

“In covid, the increase in the severity of the disease may be associated with a hyperinflammatory state”, explained the medical manager of the pharmaceutical, Camila Tostes. “Studies have shown that, by inhibiting the JAK1 and JAK2 proteins, the drug reduced the “cytokine storm” associated with the complications of this infection. In addition, the drug has a role in inhibiting host cell proteins that aid viral reproduction, reducing the ability of infected cells to produce more virus.”

According to a technical report by Conitec, the favorable points for the incorporation were the positive outcomes in the studies. The studies showed a reduction in mortality in hospitalized patients. There were also economic evaluations and budget impact analyses. They suggested that the drug is sustainable for SUS. And they showed that there are no other treatment options available.

“It’s a very good medicine for serious cases of covid, at a plausible cost”, said pulmonologist Margareth Dalcolmo, from Fiocruz. “It is an excellent immunomodulator.”

Last Wednesday, 30, Anvisa also approved the emergency use of Paxlovid. It is a drug indicated for the treatment of milder cases of covid-19. The drug, manufactured by Pfizer, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by covid by 89%. It is already used in the United States and some European countries.