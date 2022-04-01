Corpse ejected from van after pile-up on highway

A corpse reportedly waved from inside the coffin as it was buried in the city of Manado, Indonesia. Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid The Sun, the incident took place on May 5 and raised suspicions that the man was buried alive.

In the record, family and friends are gathered around the grave.

Then the camera is directed towards the coffin

When the lens focuses on the glass panel, something sinister happens

The corpse's supposed hand is seen moving, as if waving at someone or pushing the coffin lid.

Apparently, none of those present noticed the unusual detail.

Despite the various speculations surrounding the video, scientists explain that the movement of the corpse may have happened due to the hardening of the body, the rigor mortis, classified as the third stage of death



The next man was buried by his family and reappeared two months later.

After being presumed dead, the man above was buried by his family. However, two months later, Aigali Supygaliev walked through the door again, leaving her relatives terrified.

The sinister case took place in the city of Tomarly, Kazakhstan. According to news website Azh.kz, Aigali was declared after a charred body surfaced.

A DNA test found with 99.2% certainty that the remains in question belonged to him.

As a result, authorities issued an official death certificate and Aigali was buried at the local Muslim cemetery in September.

'We organized a wake and the whole family gathered in a traditional ceremony, where friends could share tea and sympathy with the bereaved,' recalls Esengali Supygaliev, brother of the former deceased.

'When Aigali walked through the door healthy and warm, two months after he was buried, my daughter, Saule, almost had a heart attack,' he adds.

But there was an explanation for the man's disappearance. Aigali had accepted a job offer in a nearby village on the day the remains of the charred body were found. He left without notice

Upon finishing the job, he returned home to find that he was 'dead'. Neither the police nor the local justice department have commented on the case.

In a statement to Azh.kz, the forensic scientist responsible for the DNA analysis said that the probability of the body being that of Aigali was 99.2%: 'But you should never forget the 0.8%', he pointed out.

The family, who paid all the funeral expenses, returned to the government the two-month pension paid for Aigali's death. They also consider going to court for the wrong to be repaired. Meanwhile, in Romania: a man declared dead failed to prove to the court he was alive. Understand next!

Romanian justice has not admitted that a man declared dead by mistake is actually alive. Constantin Reliu, 63, asked the Barlad city court to annul his own death certificate that was omitted without his knowledge.

According to The Guardian, the document was obtained by the wife of the 'deceased' after he spent more than a decade incommunicado in Turkey.

Relieu left Romania in 1992 to look for work. He even returned in 1999, but left the country again and apparently cut off contact with family members.

With the silence, Relieu's wife obtained a retroactive death certificate for him. In an interview with the Romanian newspaper Adevarul, she says that she assumed that her husband had died in an earthquake in Turkey.

Relieu only found out he was presumed dead because he was arrested by Turkish authorities earlier in the year. He had expired documents and was eventually deported to Romania

The Romanian planned to renew his passport and return to Turkey. But on arrival in his native country, he was detained by immigration officials who informed him of his own death, recorded in 2003.

The Romanian justice did not accept the annulment of Relieu's death certificate, alleging delay in the request for reversal. Therefore, he decided to keep him officially deceased.