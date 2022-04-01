Death of babies in Serra hospital will be investigated by MPES

Photo: Publicity / Sesa





The Public Ministry of Espírito Santo (MPES) will investigate the death of babies that occurred in the maternity of the Hospital Materno Infantil da Serra, which opened just over a month ago. The agency wants to know if there was any failure in the care provided by the medical and nursing teams.

A civil inquiry was opened on March 22. The MPES requested the State Health Surveillance to carry out, within 30 days, an inspection of the hospital. The Surveillance will still have to prepare a report and present it to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The agency also asked the Regional Council of Medicine of Espírito Santo (CRM-ES) and the Regional Council of Nursing of Espírito Santo (Coren-ES) to carry out inspections in the hospital unit to verify possible irregularities in the operation of the service.

The Public Ministry requested that the institution managing the hospital, Santa Casa de Misericórdia, provide information on what measures were taken in the face of deaths that occurred during the short period of operation of the hospital.

The hospital opened in February this year.. The unit has the capacity to carry out 638 obstetric admissions at usual risk and 255 at high risk, in addition to 51 pediatric surgery admissions per month.

What do the Health Departments say?

Serra’s Secretary of Health, Bernadete Coelho, explained that all deaths recorded in the municipality are investigated by a committee.

“There were five deaths. The committee investigates the patient’s medical records during prenatal care at the health unit and hospital, makes home visits and analyzes the report of the Death Verification Services. The analysis of the medical records has already been done, but the report is missing of the Death Verification Service, which will point out the causes of deaths”, he said.

Bernadette added that, according to the investigation carried out, some of the babies had already arrived at the hospital dead.

“Some of these deaths are stillbirths, patients who arrive at the hospital and the BCF (fetal heartbeat) is inaudible. It means that the heart is not beating anymore”, he said.

The Secretary of State for Health said that the State Health Surveillance has already been activated and will carry out the health inspection of the hospital.

What do those involved say?

In a note, the Regional Nursing Council of Espírito Santo (Coren-ES) said that it received the request from the MPES and informed that it will take appropriate measures to investigate possible irregularities in nursing services.

The Regional Council of Medicine of Espírito Santo (CRM-ES) said that, given the death of the four babies in the newly opened hospital, an inspection of the unit was scheduled for the next few days.

“The Council’s decision to inspect the hospital also meets the request made by the State Public Ministry for the CRM-ES, in addition to other control and surveillance bodies, to inspect the unit”, said the entity in a note.

The Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Vitória said that the opening of the investigation is important to investigate the case and also to show that the practices adopted in the hospital environment were the most appropriate for each case. Santa Casa also stressed that it is available to the Public Ministry to provide all necessary information.