Do you wake up with a dry mouth? This could be a symptom of a serious illness – Metro World News Brasil

If you’ve been waking up with a dry or sour mouth in the morning for a long time, but you’ve never paid much attention, it might be better to start paying more attention to this symptom and check if it occurs daily.

There are several factors that cause this type of reaction. You may simply be suffering from dehydration from not drinking a lot of water during the day, or you may even be experiencing moments of stress and nervousness. However, dry mouth can mean that there are other things wrong with your health.

The best way to reverse discomfort and treat it is to understand the condition that is causing the problem. Here are some diseases that can be responsible for dry mouth in the morning.

Diabetes

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can be responsible for the symptom, due to the high level of glucose in the blood. However, the disease itself is not solely responsible, but the drugs prescribed for the treatment can also cause dryness.

HIV

HIV, which causes the AIDS virus, can cause a range of symptoms in the mouth, including chronic dry mouth. Those who contract the disease can have wounds that do not heal, canker sores, periodontitis, cavities and other problems.

READ TOO: Can mosquitoes transmit diseases?

Sinusitis

If you suffer from sinusitis, you’ve probably noticed that dry mouth is one of the symptoms. Sinusitis happens when fluid builds up in the hollows of your face, such as your forehead and cheekbones. Inflammation occurs after the sinuses of the face become inflamed due to some virus or bacteria.

Sinusitis itself causes dry mouth, due to the fact that those who are experiencing the problem breathe through their mouth due to congestion in the nose. As with diabetes, medication for the treatment also causes dry mouth.

kidney failure

Another serious problem that causes dry mouth is kidney failure. If you drink too little, your kidneys stop working perfectly, forcing yourself to work harder. The exertion results in dry mouth, unpleasant taste and breath, due to the buildup of metals in the bloodstream.

READ MORE:

⋅ This is the list of ‘prohibited’ foods at night if you want to sleep better

⋅ These are the best foods to fight hair loss, according to experts

⋅ Study confirms: ivermectin does not reduce covid-19 hospitalizations