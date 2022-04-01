Doctor goes viral when talking about nail signs that shouldn’t be ignored

A doctor-surgeon and professor at the University of Sunderland in England went viral on TikTok when he explained why people shouldn’t ignore the change in the appearance of their nails. According to him, the appearance of signs and spots can indicate health problems, some less serious and others that deserve attention.

Raj Karan, who is followed by more than 4 million followers, warned in a recent video, viewed eight million times, that a dark band on the nail could be a sign of various diseases, including a rare type of cancer.

Doctor talks about nail changes that should be observed

“There can be many causes for a dark line on your nail, from infection, medication side effects, trauma and blood clots,” he said, who has also been shown to have this mark on his nail. In his case, it is caused by the deposit of melanin.

“One cause in particular is a rare type of skin cancer called subungual melanoma under the nail,” explained Karan.

The video of Dr. Raj Karan was a reaction to the case of an American who, after living for 10 years with a dark scratch on her thumbnail, was diagnosed with this melanoma popularly called nail cancer.

The doctor Raj Karan pointed out that, although this type of melanoma is quite rare – affecting only about 1% of all cases in the world – it is important to see a doctor to investigate stains and changes that appear on the nails.

He added that yellow spots suggest a fungal infection and cracked nails can indicate nutritional deficiencies.

nail cancer

Nail melanoma is a rare type of cancer and accounts for only 1 to 3% of all melanomas. It can be noticed by the presence of a dark vertical spot that tends to increase in size over time.

Little is known about the risk factors for this type of cancer, but it is believed to be directly related to genetic factors.

The diagnosis is usually slow to be discovered because this type of cancer is confused with bruises or fungal infections. This ends up implying late treatment and complications.

The classic treatment is the removal of the nail and the affected tissue through functional surgery. However, in more advanced cases, amputation of the finger and treatment with radio and chemotherapy may be necessary.