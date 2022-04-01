Doctors report pressure from health plans to harm patients

posted on 03/31/2022 17:20 / updated on 03/31/2022 17:21



(credit: Edvaldo Rodrigues/DP/DA Press)

At least half of the doctors interviewed by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) said they had already suffered pressure from health plans to harm patients. The data released this Thursday (31/3) show that 53% of the doctors interviewed suffered attempts or interference to change the treatments they prescribed to patients. The situation sometimes occurs for 40.9% of them, and frequently for 12.2%.

In addition, 51.8% of physicians reported difficulties in admitting patients, with 6.7% saying that the situation happens frequently. More than half of the doctors also said they were or had already suffered pressure to anticipate the discharge of patients. Of this total, 13.6% said that the situation is frequent.

Another important point disclosed by the study is the relationship between monthly fee adjustments and treatment abandonment. A total of 88.3% of physicians report that patients have already dropped out of treatments due to plan readjustments.

The survey was carried out by AMB in conjunction with the Associação Paulista de Medicina (APM) with 3,043 professionals through the Survey Monkey platform, between February 25th and March 9th of this year. Of the professionals interviewed, 59.2% were men and 40.8% were women. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Health Plans Law

The research also addresses the perception of respondents in relation to the projects that are being processed in Congress to change the Health Plans Law, which has been in force since 1998. When asked about the projects that point to segmented care, with coverage of some treatments and others do not, 77.1% give negative grades. Already 79.9% predict negative effects in relation to the proposals to segment plans by types of procedures and other differences that will have consequences for the health of patients.

Autonomy

In a note published on the subject, the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) declared that it defends the autonomy of doctors in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, which is a fundamental principle of medicine. “This autonomy, however, does not detract from the importance of developing and improving medical practices and clinical protocols, which serve as a reference for both health professionals and patients. When built with technical criteria and scientific basis, the protocols ensure the quality and uniformity of care, improving clinical outcomes and increasing the efficiency of the system as a whole”, he clarified.

The National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde) defended, also in a note, that the scores of the ABM survey “do not match the conduct followed by its members, who today serve about 30% of the beneficiaries of medical-hospital plans in the market. ”. “The members of FenaSaúde have the conduct of strictly complying with all laws, rules and regulations imposed by Organs competent bodies, as well as respecting the medical act, guidelines and procedures necessary for the integrity of a system that meets with excellence the 49 millions of users”, he evaluated.

*Interns under the supervision of Andreia Castro