Does drinking moderately protect the heart? New study offers answers

There are those who argue that a daily dose of alcohol is good for the heart. However, an article published in JAMA points out that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption to decrease the risk of developing heart disease or high blood pressure.

The research involved medical data from nearly 400,000 people, with an average age of 57, who provided their health and lifestyle information to the UK Biobank database.

When studying the data using Mendelian randomization – a methodology that tries to establish causes among different variables, the scientists found no real cardiac benefit to alcohol consumption, even if it is done in a moderate way.

The study indicates that the risk is small if people consume an average of seven drinks a week compared to non-drinkers. However, it increases rapidly as the level of consumption grows.

A non-drinking middle-aged individual, for example, has an estimated 9% chance of coronary heart disease – blockage of the coronary arteries that supply the heart muscle. In the case of those who have a drink a day, the chance becomes 10.5%.

For drinkers who consume up to 14 drinks a week, characteristics such as smoking less, exercising more and weighing less, manage to keep the risks at a level that is still considered low. When consumption exceeds 21 servings per week, however, the risks become very high.

“We have to start thinking about these moderate intervals and inform patients. If you are choosing to drink, you should know that beyond a certain level, the risk increases greatly. And if you choose to drink less, you will get some benefit if you go into the seven-drink-a-week range,” Krishna Aragam, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and author of the study, told the New York Times in an interview. 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) According to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), cardiovascular diseases are some of the main causes of death in Brazil. According to the institution, most deaths could be avoided or postponed with preventive care and therapeutic measures.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***Picture-person-being-consulted-by-medica-2.jpg For BCS, prevention and adequate treatment of risk factors and heart disease may be enough to reverse serious conditions. For this, it is necessary to know how to identify the main symptoms of cardiovascular problems and treat them, if you present any of them.bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images ***Illustration-of-a-clogged-artery.jpg Among the cardiovascular diseases that cause more fatalities, the Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) stands out. It is caused due to the presence of fatty plaques that clog the brain blood vessels. Symptoms include: difficulty speaking, dizziness, difficulty swallowing, weakness on one side of the body, among others.KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain.jpg Atherosclerosis is a disease caused by hardening of the arteries that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the body. The condition impairs blood flow and causes the patient to experience weakness, fatigue, and chest pain. In addition to being related to the aging process, the disease can be caused by high cholesterol, genetics, diabetes and hypertension.katleho Seisa/ Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain-3.jpg Cardiomyopathy is another serious disease that affects the heart. The disease, which leaves the heart muscle inflamed and swollen, can weaken the heart to the point that a transplant is necessary. Symptoms of the disease include frequent weakness, swelling, and fatigue.SolStock/Getty Images ***Illustration-organs-inside-the-human-body.jpg Myocardial infarction occurs when blood flow to the myocardial muscle is interrupted for a long time. The absence of blood in the region can cause serious problems and even tissue death. Obesity, smoking, high cholesterol and genetic tendency can cause the disease. Among the symptoms are: chest pain that lasts for 20 minutes, tingling in the arm, burning in the chest, etc.KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain-2.jpg One of the most common and serious heart diseases is heart failure. It is characterized by the inability of the heart to pump blood to the body. The disease causes fatigue, difficulty breathing, weakness, etc. Among the main causes of the disease are: infections, diabetes, unhealthy habits, etc.bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain-4.jpg Peripheral arterial disease, like most heart diseases, is caused by the formation of fatty plaques and other substances in the arteries that carry blood to the lower limbs of the body, such as the feet and legs. High cholesterol and smoking contribute to the problem. Symptoms include sores that do not heal, erectile dysfunction, and swelling in the body.manusapon kasosod/ Getty Images ***Picture-person-being-consulted-by-medica.jpg Caused by bacteria, fungi or viruses from other parts of the body that migrate to the heart and infect the endocardium, endocarditis is a disease that can cause chills, fever and fatigue. The treatment of the disease will depend on the patient’s condition and, sometimes, surgery may be indicated.FG Trade / Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-on-chest-as-if-in-pain-5.jpg Caused due to inflammation of other cardiac muscles, myocarditis can cause weakening of the heart, abnormal heart rate, and sudden death. Chest pains, shortness of breath and an abnormal heartbeat are some of the main symptomsPeter Dazeley/Getty Images ***Picture-person-holding-a-heart-in-the-hands-and-using-a-stethoscope-on-the-neck.jpg In addition to the common symptoms of each of the cardiovascular diseases, excessive tiredness for no apparent reason, nausea or loss of appetite, difficulty breathing, swelling, chills, dizziness, fainting, tachycardia and persistent cough can be signs of heart problems.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***Photo-man-running-on-treadmill-with-wires-stuck-in-body.jpg According to the Cardiovascular Prevention Guidebook of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), despite some specific cases, it is possible to prevent heart problems by maintaining good eating habits, exercising and taking care of the mind.andresr/ Getty Images 0

Previous research reported that drinking moderately protects the heart from observational data that showed that moderate drinkers had less heart disease than heavy drinkers.

This type of research, however, is only able to identify the correlation and not the cause. That’s why, the Mendelian randomization method is more suggestive about causality, which gives more weight to the results obtained now.