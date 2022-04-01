Dog runs away from doggy day care, returns home and is found waiting for owner on the porch

Dexter is a very protective dog that lives near Lenexa, Kansas, United States, with his owners.

He recently left his family and hair caretakers standing. Owner Jeremy was enjoying a relaxing vacation in Las Vegas when he got the news that his dog had run away from doggy day care.

Dexter is being filmed by the security camera. (Photo: Disclosure / People)

Who captured the arrival of the animal at home was a security camera, which alerts the owner of the house whenever there is movement.

According to information from People magazine, Dexter ran about 3 km/h to his house and waited on the porch in front of the front door.

The dog is anxious at the door of the house. (Photo: Disclosure / People)

Despite being 1,600 km from the pet, the tutor knew he needed to calm him down, as the dog was anxious about the family’s absence.

A security camera from a company called Ring allows owners to emit sounds through the equipment, which is how Jeremy talked to the dog and kept him calm until a friend could pick up the dog.

A friend of Dexter’s tutor is picking him up. (Photo: Disclosure / People)

“We adopted Dexter to be a guard dog for my wife while I was away, and he takes that job VERY seriously, so that’s probably why he was so determined to come home,” Jeremy said in a statement obtained by People.

The dog is being rescued after the escape. (Photo: Disclosure / People)

According to the man, the camera saved the pet’s life as a blizzard was approaching. Keeping him safe and inside a warm, comfortable home was vital to the dog’s health.

There’s no doubt that Dexter is the best guard dog this family could ever have.

