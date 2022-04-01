Driver says Rodrigo entered the ambulance talking

The app driver who was driving the car Rodrigo Mussi was in at the time of the accident, in the early hours of Thursday (3/31), said, in an interview with TV Globo, that the brother was conscious before getting into the ambulance:

“He went out to the fire department, on the stretcher, he was talking a little slurred, but because of the alcohol he didn’t have a very good dialogue either”.

According to Kaique Reis, he asked Rodrigo to wear a seat belt in the back seat, but he doesn’t know if he did:

“At the time of the crash, I was wearing a belt, I always wear a belt, I asked him to put it on too, but I don’t have to look back all the time to see if the guy is wearing a belt or not. It’s the guy’s head,” he said.

The driver also stated that he dozed off during the journey:

“The race appeared for me in the app, I took the passenger and came to bring it to Consolação and I only saw the airbag in my face. I probably took a nap and unfortunately had the accident.”

According to TV Globo, Rodrigo’s health condition is considered serious and he is in deep sedation after having an intracranial catheter, in addition to having surgery on his right leg. Rodrigo Mussi is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo.

