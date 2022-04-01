Drug prices will rise up to 10.89%; government authorizes readjustment from this Friday | Economy

The government authorized the adjustment of drug prices from this Friday (1st). The drugs will have an increase of up to 10.89%, as announced by the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED), in a publication in the Official Gazette.

“This resolution enters into force on the date of its publication”, says the text published in the Official Gazette.

As of this Friday, pharmaceutical companies can now apply the adjustment – but it is up to companies to set the new prices, since the percentages are those of maximum adjustments.

Adjustment causes advance purchase

The high percentage of 10.89% had already been anticipated by the Pharmaceutical Products Industry Union (Sindusfarma).

The resolution approved by CMED establishes the maximum percentage of 10.89% for the 3 classes of drugs and substance competition profile: level 1, level 2 and level 3.

The maximum readjustment authorized now, of 10.89%, was above the inflation of the previous year: in 2021, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 10.06%.

The difference was even greater last year, when the authorized adjustment was up to 10.08% for medicines, compared to an inflation of 4.52% in the previous year.

Through the CMED, an agency linked to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the government controls the price readjustment of medicines periodically – establishing the maximum increase that these products can achieve in the Brazilian market.

Drug prices will rise

How the adjustment is calculated

According to the legislation in force, the annual adjustment of drug prices is defined considering inflation, in addition to other sector indicators.

At the beginning of the year, the CMED Technical-Executive Committee decided to set at zero two factors that make up the formula for the adjustment of drug prices for this year: the productivity factor (Factor X) and the intrasector relative price adjustment factor ( Z factor).

The first one, Factor X, is established from the estimate of future productivity gains of the companies that make up the pharmaceutical industry in the country. According to a statement from Anvisa, the Z Factor also has a value of zero, as provided for in the rules of a committee resolution that establishes the criteria for the composition of factors for the adjustment of drug prices.

In addition to the X and Z factors, the Y factor – which refers to the adjustment of relative prices between sectors, which was set at 0.35% – and inflation are also included in the calculation. The Y factor calculates production costs not captured by the official inflation index, such as exchange rate variation, electricity tariffs and input price variation.

In 2022, the adjustment was calculated based on the following indices: