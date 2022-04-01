E3 2022 digital is officially canceled

Sadly, 2022 just got sadder for gamers: E3 2022 has officially been cancelled. Previously, the event would go back to being in person, but plans were canceled to have a digital version, which has now also been cancelled. The information was confirmed by Will Powers, the Razer press officer.

Additional data is still surfacing on the internet, but even today there were rumors that we wouldn’t have E3 2022 even in digital format. Later, more people gave veracity to the rumor and said that there was even an official email from the ESA confirming the cancellation to the partners. Check out:

Just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is official canceled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers ?? NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

In the tweet, Will Powers says: “I just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is officially canceled in 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about it…”. Other industry figures such as Tom Henderson and Geoff Keighley posted on Twitter corroborating the news that is circulating.

They did try and make something happen, with even the ESRB sending out emails to developers a few weeks back. It just proves how much things can change in the industry without notice. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 31, 2022

?? — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 31, 2022

Will E3 end? Apparently no

Per an IGN article, the ESA has plans to revamp some E3 processes and come back in full force in 2023 with a bigger event. In addition, Summer Game Fest reiterated on Twitter that the (competitor) event is still on and we will have a presentation in June, the same month as the 2022 edition of E3.

via IGN: E3 2022 has been fully canceled “Instead, the ESA seems to be making plans to regroup for a larger comeback in 2023.”https://t.co/eN99DsctDn — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 31, 2022

For now, there is little information and we will update this article during the day.