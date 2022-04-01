E3 2022 is officially canceled and will have no digital event

The biggest game fair in the world was losing its popularity – and with the advent of the pandemic, this was intensifying more and more. In a statement, ESA, responsible for E3 2022, confirmed: the event is canceled and will not have showcase face-to-face and not digital.

The news was made public through Razer PR leader Will Powers via a Twitter post. The executive said he was notified by the ESA via an email.

Just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is official canceled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

Jeff Grubb, a journalist at VentureBeat and well-connected insider, had already hinted in January that E3 2022 would be canceled entirely, according to his sources. On the occasion, the leaker also reported that major publishers in the industry were turning their attention to the Summer Game Fest, conceived by Geoff Keighley.

On the other hand, the E3 2022 in-person event had already been canceled by the ESA in early January — but there were still doubts about the realization of the event. showcase online.

With E3 2022 cancelled, Summer Game Fest is already moving on the networks

Shortly after confirmation of the cancellation of E3 2022, the Summer Game Fest profile took to Twitter to promote the event, which takes place in June and will be hosted by Keighley.

Join us this June for @SummerGameFest – an industry wide celebration of video games, featuring a spectacular live kickoff show hosted by @geoffkeighley Sign up at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie to be the first to know details. pic.twitter.com/P2eLRISqfQ — Summer Game Fest 2022 (@summergamefest) March 31, 2022

It remains to be seen whether the world’s biggest game fair will return in 2023. What did you think of the cancellation? Will you be missed? Comment below!