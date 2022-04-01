E3 2022 is officially canceled; digital format will not happen either

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

After previously canceling its E3 2022 in-person event, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has now informed its partners that there will be no digital event this year either – meaning E3 2022 has been canceled entirely.

The news first emerged via a tweet from Razer’s PR leader, Will Powers, who said an email had been sent announcing the cancellation of an E3 digital event. The IGN website also independently verified the content of the email.

ESA had initially planned an in-person E3 this year after not having any events in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the digital one that took place in 2021. However, this was canceled in January, with ESA at the time unable to make a statement. about the existence or not of a digital event. Now, therefore, the event is officially cancelled.

For 2023, the ESA said we will have an E3 both digital and physical.

That doesn’t mean, however, that no gaming events will take place around what would have been E3 2022. The Summer Game Fest, hosted by Geoff Keighley, has been confirmed for June.