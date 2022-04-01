E3 2022 is officially cancelled, ESA confirms | events

E3 2022, one of the world’s top gaming fairs, would be officially cancelled. That’s what Razer’s head of PR, Will Powers, claims, who received an official email from the ESA about the decision. It is worth mentioning that this takes place months after the confirmation of another 100% virtual edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic (as had already happened at E3 2021). To the specialized website IGNESA confirmed the cancellation of the event and guaranteed the fair to be held in 2023, both digitally and in person.

🎮 E3 2021: see the biggest disappointments of the digital fair

1 of 1 E3 2022 would be officially canceled — Photo: Disclosure / ESA E3 2022 would be officially canceled – Photo: Disclosure / ESA

E3 has not had physical editions since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in 2021, it was held in digital format only. Rumors about the event’s cancellation have even been going on since January, when the ESA confirmed that the 2022 edition would be entirely online once again, but without revealing too many details. In view of this, some specialized media vehicles pointed to the complete cancellation of the fair.

A well-known industry insider, Tom Henderson, famous for leaking Call of Duty franchise secrets, had even confirmed the event in digital format in early March. However, in a new post, he claims that the event does indeed appear to have been cancelled. This time, Razer PR Will Powers claimed to have received an email confirming the event will not be held this year.

On Twitter, several people have already commented on the cancellation. The repercussion was also ignited by Geoff Keighley, organizer of the also annual The Game Awards. Without mentioning the case involving the ESA event, Geoff announced his Summer Game Fest event for June (precisely the month in which E3 is held every year).

In response to some specialized media outlets, ESA confirmed the cancellation of E3 2022. According to the statement, the choice was to focus on holding the event in 2023, which will have “a new format and an interactive experience”.